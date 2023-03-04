Walmart’s in Portland Oregon to Close Permanently

Walmart has announced they will be permanently closing the last two stores in Portland, Oregon later this month. By March 24 the stores’ locations at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the Eastport Plaza will be shut down.

The company stated the locations were not meeting financial expectations and were not worth keeping open. “The decision to close these stores was made after a careful review of their overall performance,” stated the company’s spokesperson. They factored in customer needs, location, projected financial performance, “and the proximity of other nearby stores” before deciding. After finalizing their decision their focus was “focus is on our associates and their transition, which is the case here,” added Walmart’s spokesperson.

Walmart Closure Impact

Residents living in Portland feel the closures will have a huge impact on low-income shoppers. Others feel the company’s decision was actually the result of rampant shoplifting.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler sent a letter to Rachel Soto Interim Rapid Response Coordinator Oregon Dislocated Worker Unit Oregon HECC – Office of Workforce Investments, about the closure. In it, he stated, “There are 379 employees who are being impacted at this location.” Added that all employees were notified of the closing on February 22 and that it would “close to the public on 3/24/2023.”

Associates at these locations were informed they “will be terminated effective June 02, 2023.” Furthermore, they could “apply for open positions at other Walmart or Sam’s Club locations.” Wheeler stated they had provided “with support options; an Associate Support Center staffed to answer Walmart policy/practice questions regarding exiting Walmart.” Displaced Associates will continue to have “access to our career portal, benefits information, and a detailed FAQ on internal intranet sites; and onsite services through Resources for Living,” added Wheeler’s letter.

Locals Speak Out

People have had an array of feelings about the closures. One person tweeted, “If you look on a map they don’t have any locations in downtown Portland. All existing locations are in the suburbs. So they are closing 2 of those, but the rest remain.”

Portland resident, Amanda Pahl, pointed out there were other options like Safeway. However, they are “three times the price” of Walmart. People are going to have to decide whether to pay the extra money in gas or to purchase their items for more in a local location.

