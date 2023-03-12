Half of Our Government, and a Large Percent of Our People Are Undeniably Fascist

As you read this definition from the Miriam Webster Dictionary, think about what the men and women who call themselves “Republicans” have done to you and those you love since 2015.

Fascism: “a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.”

Every word clearly describes Republicans who are constantly in the news, beginning with their Fuhrer, Donald Trump.

Every Day in Office, Trump Attacked His Many Enemies Around the World

Fascists discount and demean the leaders and people of other nations. They claim that they are the “greatest country in the world.” The truth is that the United States never was and never will be great until all Americans believe the precept of the first amendment, and the preamble to the Constitution. “All men are created equal and have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” White supremacists are all fascists and for them the previous promise is only intended for “real” Americans, those who are pure white.

A Failure at Everything in His Life

Trump has proven over 76+ years that he is only “good” at two things, lying, and whining. He lacks skill in both areas. His lies are confirmed as falsehoods before he finishes his final broken sentence. He complains about being a victim but only after he verbally assaulted his enemies and created conspiracy theories and made multiple personal attacks against his many detractors. He constantly describes other nations as “shitholes,” and worse. Trump’s America is the ugliest in the world and exists only in the mid 1950s and in Trump’s little brain.

Trump created the most corrupt and lawless administration in history, worse than those of Taft, Wilson, Jackson, George W. Bush, and others. Never in our nation’s history will there be a worse president, or a worse human being claiming to be our nation’s leader.

Christopher Steele Was Right

It is clear now that the events reported in the Christopher Steele Dossier about the meetings between Trump and his handler, Vladimir Putin, were 100 percent accurate. Together they planned the overthrow of our government and the establishment of fascism with Trump as America’s autocrat, soon to be the Fuhrer.

The question I continue to ask is, how can Trump remain a free man? I watched and listened as he ordered his fascist supporters, members of Neo-Nazi groups, to storm the Capitol and halt the certification of the Electoral College Vote. In addition, he instructed his minions to kill Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi, and others. If this is not as pure treason, the definition must be rewritten.

Fascism in the 21st Century

Finally, a more modern and more lengthy description of opinions which define fascism in the 21st century.

Fascism is generally defined as a political movement that embraces far-right nationalism and the forceful suppression of any opposition, all overseen by an authoritarian government. Fascists strongly oppose Marxism, liberalism and democracy, and believe the state takes precedence over individual interests. They favor centralized rule, often a single party or leader, and embrace the idea of a national rebirth, a new greatness for their country. Economic self-sufficiency is prized, often through state-controlled companies. Youth, masculinity and strength are highly fetishized.

Nothing in this changes the fact that Trump and his party support fascism and denounce democracy.

Written by James Turnage

