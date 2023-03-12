Why Do Republicans Hate Women?

In 1981 Ronald Reagan began the Republican war on women. It has escalated since his failed administration, but in 2023 it has reached a level where all women and the men who love them must fill our nation’s streets with angry, but peaceful protests.

A Law Directed Towards Women of Lesser Means

It began with South Carolina and is spreading across the red states. This is not only an act of misogyny, it is pure racism. Republicans want to punish any woman who has an abortion at any stage from fertilization to a recognizable fetus. They are passing legislation that will make any abortion a homicide. The women you love will be charged with murder if they exercise their Constitutional right to make decisions for their own physical and mental health.

Republicans pretend to care about a fetus, but when that minuscule organism becomes a child, they prevent it from having healthcare, and proper education. What we do know is that they believe a recently fertilized ovum is of greater value than the life of a woman.

The bills have been introduced in states such as Texas, Kentucky, South Carolina, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Some explicitly target medication abortion and self-managed abortion; some look to remove provisions in the law which previously protected pregnant people from criminalization; and others look to establish the fetus as a person from the point of conception.

Florida Does It Again and Proves They Have More Morons Than Any Other State

“DeSantis Land” has already passed a bill preventing abortions after six weeks. Anyone with half a brain knows that many women have no idea that they are pregnant before the six-week limit.

There is a single exception. A woman can obtain an abortion if she’s been raped. However, once again women are receiving the blame for having been raped.

The Fight Returns to Its Beginnings

Women have been fighting for equality since 1776. In 2017, Trump and his party removed all progress made over 246 years. They moved our nation backward for the last six years. While Democrats are progressive, those who call themselves Republicans are regressive and seek the return of the dark days when women had a single purpose: to satisfy the needs of men.

Women’s health should not be dictated by any man. Men don’t get punished for having a vasectomy. Most men who commit sexual assault go unpunished. In most situations allegations of domestic violence against women are ignored by law enforcement.

Pro-Life Groups Oppose These Hateful Laws

Some pro-life groups are speaking out against the idea of women receiving such unfair and outrageous punishment.

[We] oppose penalties for mothers, who are a second victim of a predatory abortion industry,” said Kristi Hamrick, the chief media and policy strategist for Students for Life of America. “We want to see a billion-dollar industry set up to profit by preying on women and the preborn held accountable. The pro-life movement as a whole has been very clear on this.

Our Country Is the Dumbest in the World

It seems as though half of all Americans have intentionally taken a “stupid pill.” It is clear that all fake Republicans favor shredding the Constitution with the exception of the most poorly written of all, the Second Amendment.

Women must begin their own war on Republicans. Every woman must boycott any company, agency, public personality, or politician who agrees with this idea.

Written by James Turnage

Find my nine novels on Amazon’s Kindle

Sources:

The Guardian: Republicans push wave of bills that would bring homicide charges for abortion

Orlando Sentinel: Rape victims must show proof to get an exception under Florida’s 6-week abortion ban

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of ~jar{}‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License