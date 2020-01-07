7.7M Earthquake Hits 125km NNW of Lucea, Jamaica

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake has hit 125km NNW of Lucea, Jamaica, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

The quake shook at 10:25 UTC. The epicenter is 10 km deep and the location is 19. 440°N 78.755°W.

The earthquake has not set off a tsunami warning. The temblor struck in the ocean and did not impact the population on land. It will also not cause much damage due to the distance from land.

The temblor was reported by 336 people on the USGS website who said they felt it in some way. No one has reported any significant damage.

By Jeanette Vietti

