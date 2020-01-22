Excedrin Is Temporarily Discontinuing Two of Their Most Popular Products

GlaxoSmithKline, the pharmaceutical company behind Excedrin, has announced a precautionary recall of two of their most popular products. In a statement issued by the company, they explained that they were voluntarily recalling their Excedrin Migraine and Excedrin Extra Strength pills because of an issue with quality control.

In the statement from GlaxoSmithKline, they shared that, “Through routine quality control and assurance measures, we discovered inconsistencies in how we transfer and weigh ingredients for Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets and Geltabs and Excedrin Migraine Caplets and Geltabs.” While they do not believe there is anything to worry about in terms of these products posing a safety risk, they felt that the best option was to do a voluntary recall in order to address the problem.

Not only are they temporarily discontinuing both of these products, but they are also issuing a recall on products currently on the shelves. In the statement, the pharmaceutical company said that they are going to do everything they can to fix the problem quickly, however they are not sure how long it will take before they are able to get these two products back onto shelves.

For many consumers, these two Excedrin products are their go-to options when it comes to dealing with a migraine or a serious headache. While there are plenty of other options on the market, these two are said to be the most popular and effective. With no idea of how long it will take for these Excedrin products to be fixed or a date for when they will be back on shelves, consumers will likely have to find an alternative product to handle their migraines and heavy duty headaches.

Customers who prefer to stick with Excedrin products can still get their hands on the company’s PM Headache and Tension Headache products which are not part of this recall.

Written by Kimberley Spinney

Sources:

People Magazine – Two Kinds of Popular Excedrin Products Temporarily Discontinued in ‘Precautionary Measure’

Image Credit – Mike Mozart’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License