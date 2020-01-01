Micah Downey From Australia’s ‘Bride and Prejudice’ Dies at 26

American star of the Australian reality show, “Bride and Prejudice” Micah Downey has passed away at 26 years old.

According to TMZ, Downey died suddenly on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in the United States. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

Downey was engaged to Milly Johnson. The reality show, “Bride and Prejudice” followed couples who were planning to get married even though their families did not approve.

Johnson is pregnant with their second child but stated the couple broke up in November. There were unconfirmed reports that the relationship fell apart because Downey had a drug addiction.

Johnson posted on social media: “It is so sad & unbelievably surreal that I am making this post … I am struggling to put into words how sad & heartbreaking this is. I just hope he is at peace wherever he is & that he will always be watching over his babies. A bad, bad dream … I can’t believe you’re not here. Rest in Peace, Micah.”

Channel 7 released a statement: “The team at Bride and Prejudice is devastated by the news of the loss of Micah Downey. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Fellow participants from the show’s recent season, as well as previous seasons, took to social media to share their tributes.

C0-star Tori Ciseau posted on Instagram, “We love you so much, Milly. We will always be there for you no matter what you need. Micah will be watching over you and your boys, always remember that.”

Sayat Abazovski, from the second season, stated, “Sorry for your loss. Wish you all the best.”

Johnson and Downey were on the reality show’s third season to convince Johnson’s mother to approve of their relationship, however, they instead broke up during filming. Johnson’s mother was concerned that Downey was on a path to self-destruction. After he refused to go to rehab to confront his drug addiction, Catherine Johnson said that Downey “couldn’t be saved.”

Johnson, 23, decided to break things off with Downey the night he refused to go to rehab. Her mother said: “You’re sad now, but you’re better off. You know you’re not his savior. Honey, you’re not going to save him. He’s got to save himself and you can’t marry someone because you feel sorry for them. He needs to prove himself and he hasn’t.”

Those words aired on the show Nov. 11 in Australia. Six weeks later Downey died after he moved back to California.

By Jeanette Vietti

