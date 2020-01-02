Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Ex-Fiance Dies of Apparent Overdose

The former fiancé of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown died of a suspected overdose on Jan. 1, 2020 in Florida.

According to The Daily Mail, Nick Gordon, 30, suffered a series of heart attacks after allegedly overdosing and he later died at Altamonte Springs Hospital.

Joe S. Habachy, Gordon’s attorney, confirmed his death in a statement. He did not state the cause of death.

“While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom are loved and had immense potential. Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else.”

Junior Walker, Gordon’s brother, mourned his loss on Facebook posting, “God why did I have to lose my brother on New Years. All I can do is cry”

In January 2015, Bobbi Kristina Brown was 22 when she was discovered unconscious in the bathtub of her home in Georgia after a suspected drug overdose. Gordon was in the home at the time of her death. The medical examiner’s office was unable to determine how Bobbi Kristina Brown died, however, according to the autopsy she had morphine, cocaine, alcohol, and prescription drugs in her system. The medical examiner could not determine if she committed suicide or if someone else killed her. It is still possible her death was accidental.

Brown’s family accused Gordon in a lawsuit saying he gave her a “toxic cocktail” before he put her face-down in the bathtub.

Gordon was not charged in the case, but he was found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit. A judge in Atlanta ordered Gordon to pay $36 million to Brown’s estate.

Brown is the daughter of Whitney Houston, who drowned in a bathtub in January 2012. She was put into a medically induces coma and passed away six months later.

By Jeanette Vietti

Image Courtesy of Cristian C.’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License