Stan Kirsch From ‘Highlander’ and ‘Friends’ Commits Suicide at 51

Best known for his role as Richie Ryan on the original television series, “Highlander,” actor Stan Kirsch was found dead in his Los Angeles home, according to Fox news. He was 51 years old.

The cause of death was suicide by hanging, according to the Los Angeles Coroner’s office. Kristyn Green, Kirsch’s wife, confirmed the news of his death through a Facebook post.

“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support. I haven’t been able to respond to all the texts, calls, emails – but have read or listened to every single one of them. I feel surrounded by love and am forever grateful to each and every one of you.”

According to the original post, Kirsch died on Jan. 11, 2020. TMZ wrote that Green found Kirsch hanging in their bathroom. Reportedly, paramedics responded to the scene where he was pronounced dead.

Kirsch was with “Highlander” for six seasons, but he had other memorable roles on television shows, such as “General Hospital,” “Friends,” and “JAG.”

In 1995, Kirsch had a memorable cameo on “Friends” in the episode titled, “The one with the Ick Factor.”

The actor played Ethan, a young man who was dating Monica (Courtney Cox). He lied about his age because he was only a senior in high school.

“It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Stan Kirsch. Without Stan Kirsch, Highlander: The Series would have been far less. He brought a sense of humor, kindness and youthful enthusiasm to the character of Richie Ryan for six seasons,” read the post on the official Highlander TV series Facebook page.

The post was lengthy and concluded: “Every time we had the opportunity to catch up with Stan, he was nothing but kind, thoughtful and sincere. He was a warm presence that will be missed.”

Kirsch’s final role was in 2009. He voiced several characters in the animated series, “Invincible.”

He debuted as a director in 2004 with “Straight Eye: The Movie.”

People reported that Kirsch was working as an acting coach in Los Angeles. He opened his own studio and acting school with his wife in 2008.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

By Jeanette Vietti

Image Courtesy of Ade Russell’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License