9 Killed in Mexico Arcade Shooting

At least five adults and four minors have been killed and two others have been wounded in a shooting at a video arcade in Mexico.

The shooting occurred in Uruapan, in the western Mexican state of Michoacan, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, according to the state’s attorney general’s office.

Four people with military-grade weapons walked into the arcade. They asked questions of some of the patrons and began shooting before anyone could answer, according to a statement released by the attorney general’s office.

The four minors that were killed were between the ages of 12 and 17. Additionally, an 18 and 39-year-old were killed in the shooting.

According to authorities, 65 “ballistic elements’ were located at the scene that matched a 9mm caliber weapon.

Witnesses reported that four armed men entered the arcade and asked for “The Russian” and “The Bald One,” who are known Los Viagra gang members.

Investigators stated the arcade is used by the Los Viagra gang to sell drugs. The gunmen are believed to be members of the rival Jalisco New Generation cartel.

This attack happened the day after city prosecutors found a mass grave with 11 bodies. Some of the bodies revealed signs of torture.

The shooting occurred two days after officers detained a suspected leader of Los Viagra. This arrest triggered shootouts between security forces and gang members.

Once Luis Felipe Barragán was detained, his gang members used cars and trucks to block roads and opened fire on officers. Two were wounded.

Uruapan has a population of a quarter-million people and they have seen “grisly violence” linked to drug cartels before.

“In 2013, the bodies of seven men who appeared to have been shot were dumped in plastic chairs near a central square in the city; messages were left pinned to some of the victims’ bodies with ice picks.”

Additionally, in 2006, drug cartel, La Familia Michoacana, allegedly threw five decapitated heads of rival gang members onto a dance floor.

By Jeanette Vietti

Sources:

CNN: Video arcade massacre leaves nine dead in Mexico

BBC: Mexico violence: Nine killed in Uruapan amusement arcade

Aljazeera: 9 killed, including 3 children, at a video game arcade in Mexico

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Jaec’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License