Miami-Dade Amber-Alert Allue Triple Homicide

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 the Miami-Dade Police Department shared an amber-alert for a one-week-old baby, Andrew Caballerio. Caballeiro was last seen at a home in the 21900 block of Southwest 187th Avenue.

Authorities believe he may be with his father, Ernesto Caballeiro (49), and they may be traveling in a white Chevrolet Express with Florida license plate number HETY13. The vehicle has a “Nesty School Services” decal, as well as a “Caution: Transporting Children” decal on the back-left door. If anyone sees the vehicle or Caballerio please call Miami-Dade Police at 305-471-2400 or dial 911. Do not try to approach, just call authorities.

This amber-alert issued comes to light amid a gruesome triple murder in Miami. They believe that the father-son duo may have been abducted from the home where the murders took place. Earlier Tuesday evening police responded to the triple homicide, where three women were found with apparent gunshot wounds.

A family member of one of the victims conducted a welfare check when they had not heard back from the women. They told the Miami-Dade Police about Caballerio and the missing child. Late Tuesday evening the police asked the public for their assistance in locating the baby and Caballerio.

Authorities have not referred to Caballerio as a suspect. However, “He’s just not at the scene and he should be here at the residence,” stated Detective Lee Cowart of the Miami-Dade police.

It is believed at this time that Caballerio and the child are related to one, if not all of the victims.

At this time, authorities are concerned about Caballerio’s safety and well-being. If anyone has any information about their where-a-bouts or what may have transpired in the residence please reach out to the Miami-Dade Police.

The family and friends of the victims, as well as the Miami-Dade Police, would like to find the Caballerios and ensure they are safe and sound.

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, the body of Ernesto Caballeiro was found. Caballeiro was found in his white van in a wooded rural area of Blanton near Interstate 75 in Pasco County, which is north of Tampa. Around 12:30 p.m., authorities received a call about a suspicious vehicle.

Caballeiro’s body was fifty feet away from the van. Apparently, Caballeiro shot himself with a rifle, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco reported. The only items in the van was a baby pacifier and old receipts. No other signs of baby Caballeiro were found.

One of the people who reported seeing the van also reported seeing a blonde woman with Caballeiro in his final moments. Authorities believe that Caballeiro handed off the newborn to the woman. Anyone who may have seen her or may have information that could lead to finding her are encouraged to call the Miami-Dade Police or 911.

“If the woman is out there, please come forward. I promise you all we care about is that little Andrew is okay. That’s all we care about,” Sheriff Nocco said in a press release.

Authorities believe that the baby could possibly be in the Miami area or anywhere along Caballeiro’s route.

By Sheena Robertson

