Actor Raphael Coleman From ‘Nanny McPhee’ Dead at 25

Actor and activist, Raphael Coleman, died on Feb. 6, 2020. He was 25 years old. He was the star of “Nanny McPhee.”

Coleman’s mother Liz Jensen shared his passing on social media and wrote this tweet:

“Rest in peace my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox. He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of all. His family could not be prouder. Let’s celebrate all he achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy.”

In the tweet, Jensen posted a link to an article she wrote about Coleman’s environmental conservation efforts.

Coleman’s stepfather, Carsten Jensen also confirmed the news of Coleman’s death on Facebook. He reported that Coleman’s death was unexpected, and it occurred during a jog. This was his post on Facebook:

“I guess there’s nothing that makes you see death as unfair and meaningless as when a young person dies. It’s life itself that’s sabotaged. It just happened to my wife, Liz, whose youngest son, Raph of only 25, died last Friday. He collapsed without prior health problems in the middle of a [jogging] trip and could not be restored. I got to know raph when he was six years old, and we were so close.”

The post continued and explained that Coleman had given up acting to pursue a career as a scientist so he could “save the planet.”

Coleman had begun to focus on Extinction Rebellion, a climate change movement determined to fight mass extinction.

Carsten wrote: “Under the name Iggy Fog, he controlled the group’s use of social media, spoke at demonstrations, and was arrested again and again. By April, he should have been in court accused of painting the Brazilian Embassy with red when the amazon jungle was standing in flames. He didn’t want a lawyer, but he wrote himself on his defense court when he died.”

Born James “Iggy” Fox, Coleman played Eric in the 2005 film, “Nanny McPhee” under the stage name Raphael Coleman.

In the article, his mom posted Coleman stated, “I’m rebelling in love for this world and the wild. In compassion for the Indigenous, local and First Nations peoples who are persecuted protecting the ecosystems we all need to survive. In rage for the environmental defenders murdered every week – my siblings in the fight for life.”

Coleman’s cause of death has not been announced.

By Jeanette Vietti

Sources:

Fox: Raphael Coleman, ‘Nanny McPhee’ child star and activist, dead at 25, family says

Extra: ‘Nanny McPhee’ Actor Raphael Coleman Dead at 25

MSN: Raphael Coleman Child Star of ‘Nanny McPhee,’ Dies at 25

Image Courtesy of sinemabed’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License