Devoted Conference 2020 ‘This Is Living!’

As the country continues its struggle with the American Culture War, many are left existing as opposed to really living. The culture war brings together a diverse array of political, religious, and cultural ideas into a neat dichotomy that has managed to persist through decades of social change. Amid the battle, Devoted Conference declares, “This Is Living!” The ultimate purpose of life is to LIVE! Live your passion, live your dreams and live your best life. All humanity exists to experience life to the fullest. We were born with dreams and the ability to achieve them. Women are a gift to each other and the world.

Every year Wave Church in Virginia Beach, VA hosts an amazing and life-changing women’s conference. Devoted Conference inspires women to realize their full potential and value through their relationship with God. The conference has grown drastically over the years and attracts thousands of delegates from around the world with varying backgrounds, ethnicities, and ages.

Since the beginning of time, society has given a prescription of what it feels living really is. From an economic standpoint, the old saying is, “He who dies with the most toys wins and that’s living.” If we look at reality television, numerous shows describe living as being in a relationship and/or being able to identify with someone. There are so many prescriptions from a societal view of what living is. However, Devoted Conference wants to clarify the true prescription for living an abundant life.

This conference inspires thousands of women who are hurt, confused, and tired of chasing the wrong remedy. It provides healing and hope while offering community along with ways to challenge yourself to live in purpose and conquer past fears. In John 10:10, Jesus declares:

I came that you may have life and have it more abundantly.

The theme for this year’s conference is, “This Is Living.” On Thursday, March 5, 2020, women will gather and be empowered to create environments of belonging in their communities and throughout the world. Delegates will experience empowering messages from world-renowned speakers, powerful worship, and exciting special events and treats. The event’s speakers include some of the world’s most influential leaders and communicators including, Lisa Bevere, Sheila Walsh, and Alex Seeley, as well as Wave Church’s own senior pastor, Sharon Kelly.

Kelly, the conference host, has a passion for seeing women live triumphant lives. Through her life, powerful influence, and authentic voice, countless people have been challenged to change their world and leave a lasting impression wherever they find themselves. When speaking of Devoted Conference, Pastor Sharon said:

Every year we hope to empower women to realize their full potential and value. When women support each other, incredible things happen. Women can and will make the world a better place by knowing who they are in Christ, having a relationship with God and enjoying this journey called life.

This annual conference aims to equip, inspire, and empower women of all ages. It is being held at 1000 Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach, VA. This exciting two-night/two and a half-day event is full of teaching, music, fun, and friendship. Pastor Sharon and the conference delegates are excited for women of all ages to experience this life-changing event.

Devoted Conference collaborates with several organizations to enhance the local community and others worldwide. This year’s community focus has afforded the women to connect with we are partnering with Blue Star Families. Blue Star Families was founded by military spouses in 2009. Its mission is to strengthen military families by connecting them with their neighbors – individuals and organizations – to create vibrant communities of mutual support.

Registrants of the conference are asked to purchase family-oriented board games for ages 6-12, or easy puzzles of 100 or more pieces for the same age group and their families. These items can be purchased at the Community Focus Table during the conference or new items can be dropped off by delegates at that time.

The conference also has a continual partnership with The A21 Campaign and the Watoto Foundation. In addition to these partnering organizations, the conference also has an ongoing charity program known as Devoted Foundation. Each year during the conference, this foundation seeks to encourage and bless different women who are currently facing or have faced big challenges in their lives.

The Devoted Foundation assists women who are overwhelmed and often paralyzed in life due to varying types of adversity. The goal is to bring joy and hope while reminding them they are not alone in their journey. There is a host of women rooting them on by way of spiritual and physical support.

The A21 Campaign is committed to ending the injustice of human trafficking in the 21st century. The purpose of the campaign is to make a difference while fighting for justice on behalf of people who have been hurt by the exploitation of the sex trade and forced labor to which victims of human trafficking fall prey. The Watoto Foundation is a holistic care program that began in response to the overwhelming number of vulnerable women and orphaned children in Uganda. This organization is positioned to rescue individuals and raise them as leaders in their chosen sphere of life so that in turn they can rebuild their nation.

Devoted begins Thursday, March 5, 2020, and culminates on Saturday, March 7. The conference has empowered women for nearly two decades and guarantees to be an experience long remembered. There will be multiple countries represented with a registration that currently exceeds 2000 delegates. In addition to those who have already registered, there is still room!

To receive more information on the conference schedule, host, speakers or to register, please go to www.devotedconference.com. History is indeed a great indicator of future expectations, and this is sure to be an event no woman will want to miss. Many express the same feeling after attending this conference; they enjoy first-class hospitality and leave with new friends while feeling refreshed and encouraged. While the world struggles to learn the difference between existing and abundant life, Pastor Sharon Kelly and Devoted Conference delegates declare, “This Is Living!”

By Cherese Jackson (Virginia)

