Former Homeland Security Department Official and Whistleblower, Philip Haney Dies

Former Homeland Security Department official under Barack Obama’s administration, Philip Haney, blew the whistle on his own agency. He was found dead on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 with a gunshot wound. He was discovered 40 miles east of Sacramento, California.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies responded to an emergency call at 10:12 a.m. that stated there was a male subject on the ground with a gunshot wound near Highway 124 and Highway 16 in Plymouth, California.

“Upon their arrival, they located and identified 66-year-old Philip Haney, who was deceased and appeared to have suffered a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound. A firearm was located next to Haney and his vehicle. This investigation is active and ongoing. No further details will be released at this time,” according to a statement released by the Sheriff’s Office.

Judith Haney, Haney’s stepmother, told the Washington Examiner that law enforcement took the former DHS official’s cell phone and laptop for evidence.

Detectives have not come to a conclusion and they have not released any information. The Amador County Sheriff’s Office said it could be days or weeks before they know anything concrete.

The sheriff said the gunshot wound may have been self-inflicted. The account leaves room for reasonable doubt, according to the California Globe.

Haney was recently in contact with top officials about returning to DHS. He was also engaged to be married, according to sources close to him.

Haney was a whistleblower and testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee in June 2016 that he was ordered by DHS to delete hundreds of files of people who had ties to Islamist terrorist groups. He argued that several terrorist attacks against the American people could have been prevented if these files had not been scrubbed.

“It is very plausible that one or more of the subsequent terror attacks on the homeland could have been prevented if more subject matter experts in the Department of Homeland Security had been allowed to do our jobs back in late 2009. It is demoralizing – and infuriating – that today, those elusive dots are even harder to find, and harder to connect, than they were during the winter of 2009,” Haney wrote in an opinion piece for The Hill in February 2016.

One of the attacks that could have been avoided was the December 2015 San Bernardino assault.

Haney told Frank Gaffney of the Center for Security Policy in an interview conducted on May 31, 2016: “The mosque that Syed Farook attended was part of that Tablighi Jamaat network. The administration deleted sixty-seven records out of the system that I had worked on as a component of the Tablighi case.”

If those records had not been deleted, it is possible that Farook would not have been able to travel to Saudi Arabia, Tashfeen Malik would not have received a visa, and the attack could have been stopped.

According to Haney, DHS investigated nine times and revoked his security clearance. The Department of Justice claimed that Haney “misused a government computer,” and planned to bring Hany up on criminal charges but dropped that idea. Haney was exonerated and after 15 years, retired honorably from DHS.

Haney proved his expertise in terrorism in Frontpage Magazine by writing articles such as, “Deoband Attacks in San Bernardino, Sri Lanka,” “The Terrorist Ties That Bind,” and “The Assembly of Muslim Jurists of America’s Ominous Post-Election Statement.” The final piece was extensive and was “finished at 2017 hours on January 19, 2017, the evening before the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as President.”

Former President Obama’s homeland security secretary, Jeh Johnson was questioned by Republicans on Capitol Hill about Haney’s allegations.

“Was Mr. Haney’s testimony that the Department of Homeland Security order over 800 documents … altered or deleted accurate?” Asked Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas.

Angrily Johnson replied, “I have no idea who Mr. Haney is. I wouldn’t know him if he walked into the room.”

On Nov. 11, 2019, The Washington Examiner received a text message from Haney. The message mentioned plans to author a sequel to his first book, “See Something Say Nothing: A Homeland Security Officer Exposes the Government’s Submission to Jihad.” This book describes Haney’s experience at DHS.

“Odd (surreal reality) that I was a highly visible whistleblower … that virtually no one listened to, while this guy remains invisible, but is treated like an anointed oracle from about. However, my story is still live, I.e., there’s still more to come. It’ll be called ‘National Security Meltdown. I have a severely hyper-organized archive of everything that’s happened since See Something, Say Nothing (SSSN) was published in May of 2016. The National Security Meltdown sequel will pick up right where SSSN left off. My intention is to have it ready by early-to-mid-Spring of 2020 (just before the political sound wave hits), then ride that wave all the way to the Nov. Elections,” according to Haney’s Nov. 11 text.

Haney’s stepmother Judith Haney says that the family does not believe her stepson committed suicide. “With his history with the government and everything, it is very very suspicious”

By Jeanette Vietti

Sources:

Washington Examiner: Obama DHS whistleblower found dead with gunshot wound in California

California Globe: DHS Whistleblower Philip Haney, Dead in Amador County

MSN Now: Philip Haney, DHS whistleblower, found dead, police say

Image Courtesy of CatalystWorkplaceActivation’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License