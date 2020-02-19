Kellye Nakahara-Wallet ‘MASH’ Star Dies



Known for her role as Nurse Kellye Yamato in “M*A*S*H,” Kellye Nakahara-Wallet, has passed away after her short battle with peritoneal cancer. She died in her home surrounded by her loved ones in Pasadena, California.

She was diagnosed with peritoneal cancer a second time in 2018.

Peritoneal cancer occurs when cells in a section of the body grow in an abnormal way. It most commonly occurs in women. It is in close relation to epithelial ovarian cancer. The cause of this type of rare cancer is unknown.

Nakahara-Wallet was born in Oahu, Hawaii, on Jan. 16, 1948. She was the cook in the movie “Clue”and played Lydia in “Shattered.”

She was very proud of her role in the progressively diverse show “M*A*S*H.” In a previous interview statement, she stated how she liked the fact that her “true ethnicity” was never an issue.

Painting under the name Kellye Wallet, she pursued a career as a watercolor artist whilst still acting.

She was able to sell her watercolors of San Francisco’s waterfront through Polk Gallery. Wallet’s collection, “The Gardens of Pasadena,” which features some historical landmarks, gardens, and neighborhoods in Pasadena, California is on an indefinite loan to the City of Pasadena. They have displayed her art in City Hall and the Pasadena Police Department.

Nakahara-Wallet is survived by her husband David Wallet (whom she married in 1968), their children: Nalani and David, as well as four grandchildren. She will be missed by everyone.

By Sheena Robertson

