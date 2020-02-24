Sy Sperling, Founder of Hair Club for Men, Dead at 78

Sy Sperling, the founder of Hair Club for Men, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2020. Reports all say that his passing is after an extensive bout with an illness.

He passed away in a hospital in Boca Raton, Florida at the age of 78.

Sperling founded Hair Club for Men in 1976. He was unhappy with the fact that he suffered hair loss in his 20s he suffered. His business started off by word of mouth. By 1982, he became famous for his line “I’m not only the Hair Club president, I’m also a client.” He said this line holding up a picture of himself going bald during the club’s first-ever commercial.

After the commercial aired, the company’s phones started to ring. Over 10,000 calls were received the first month it aired.

After the limelight was shone on Sperling he made appearances on “The Tonight Show” and “Saturday Night Live.” He even made the rounds on many talk shows.

By 1995, Sperling had started selling products aimed at women.

He sold the Hair Club in 2000 to a private equity firm.

The company has changed hands a few times since Sperling sold it. The Regis Corporation owned it for four years before the Tokyo-based company Aderans Co. Ltd bought it in 2013.

He is survived by his wife Susan, their daughter Shari, son Andrew, and his sister Rosalie Slute.

He has helped thousands of people with the products he created and will greatly be missed by everyone.

By Sheena Robertson

Image Courtesy of colin hansen’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License