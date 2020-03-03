3 Democratic Presidential Candidates Remain After Super Tuesday

Early last year, Democratic Party candidates were coming out of the woodwork, it seemed there were never-ending announcements from those intent to take the presidency away from Donald Trump. As of March 4, 2020, only three remain in the race; Former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders (VT), and Senator Elizabeth Warren (MA).

Democrats, Mike Bloomberg suspended his campaign on March 4, after a poor showing on Super Tuesday, March 3. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg dropped out days before. All three publicly announced they are backing Biden.

Warren did not fare well in the primary. Her numbers are well below others, but on Tuesday, she declared she was going to continue to blaze the path to the presidency. On Wednesday, however, reports indicate she is reevaluating her candidacy.

Democratic Super Tuesday Primary Update

Fourteen states held Democratic primaries on March 3. As of 11:24 a.m. PT, only a handful are finished tallying votes, according to the Associated Press. Biden secured the delegates from nine states, and Sanders is the winner of four.

Alabama: (52 delegates) With 99 percent of the precincts counted, Former VP Biden was declared the winner.

Arkansas: (31) Biden won with 100 percent of the votes tallied.

California: (415) Only 89 percent of the precincts have reported their numbers, but Senator Sanders is the presumed Democratic winner.

Colorado: (66) Sanders is the presumed winner.

Maine: (24) Biden is declared the victor, with 91 percent of the votes counted.

Massachusetts: (91) The former vice president wins with 98 percent of the ballots tallied.

Minnesota: (75) 100 percent of the precincts selected Biden as their Democratic candidate.

North Carolina: (110) Biden wins with 100 percent of the votes tallied.

Oklahoma: (37) 100 percent of the delegates go to the former vice president.

Tennessee: (64) Democrats awarded Biden the win with 98 percent of the precincts reporting.

Texas: (228) With 99 percent of the votes counted, Biden comes out on top.

Utah: (29) Sanders is likely to win the delegates. Only 73 percent of the precincts have reported their numbers.

Vermont: (16) All votes have been tallied. Sanders’ home state awarded him the win.

Virginia: (99) 100 percent of the precincts reported their votes with the former VP surpassing the other Democratic candidates’ numbers.

While the Biden is certainly the Democratic front-runner in the race, Sanders has racked up more delegates barring any surprises when California, Colorado, and Utah finally finish their tallies.

