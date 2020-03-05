Disney’s New Ride Features Mickey & Minnie [Video]

Walt Disney Studios has added a new ride featuring the iconic characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse. On March 4, 2020, the debut of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway ride opened in Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World.

The ride gives patrons the impression that they are watching a cartoon from the inside. It starts off with Mickey and Minnie looking for the perfect place to have a romantic picnic with it ending on a train ride on “Runnamuck Railroad” with Goofy conducting the train.

Once aboard the train, the passengers are swept through a series of misadventures, like a stampede through the wild west, chaos at a carnival, a tornado, exploding volcano, diving over a waterfall, a factory that is on the brink of exploding, and much more.

The train ride moves without the help of a track allowing the cars to spin and move around differently. The makers of the ride wanted to give people an interactive feel while on the ride. They equipped the ride to dance and it simulates an electric shock through the seats.

The dance studio part of the ride is run by Daisy Duck and is thought to be the most entertaining scene due to the waltz and conga portion.

There is no height requirement for this ride making this a great addition for families. Disney wanted to keep their customers happy so they have FastPasses available for opening day.

This is the first attraction featuring the 91-year-old Mickey and is sure to be a great hit. This should be a fast-growing attraction for Disney fans all over.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

By Sheena Robertson

Sources:

CNN: Mickey finally has his own ride at Disney World

NBC: Ride featuring Mickey Mouse for the first time comes to Hollywood Studios

Good Morning America: 4 hidden gems on the new Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction

Image Courtesy of Phil Whitehouse’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License