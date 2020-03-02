Madonna Falls During Paris Perfomance

Madonna had to cancel her second show in Paris due to the serious knee/hip injury she received when she fell on stage during a performance on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. She re-injured herself while performing a two-and-a-half-hour concert. She reportedly fell when she tried to do a dance with a chair.

One of her back up dancers helped the star up. She pushed through the pain to continue the show with tears in her eyes.

Madonna wrote on her social media page that the chair had been pulled out from under her on an accident. She fell and landed on her “tail bone.” She had a hard time returning to the stage the following Saturday. Managing to perform that night, however, she was forced to cancel Sunday’s appearance due to the immense pain. She also let her fans know that she appreciated their understanding and she was as unhappy about the situation as they were.

She has been seen sporting a cane to help her get around Paris as she recuperates.

Her Madame X concert started in September of 2019 and has definitely had its share of issues. She had to refund for over 500 people when one of her concerts started almost two hours late. The last day of the concert is scheduled to be in Paris, on March 11, 2020.

Madonna made a statement to Rolling Stone in September of 2019 that after being a “bored soccer mom,” she created ‘Madame X. She said that she is now “Madame X and Madame X loves to dance!”

Being Known as the “Queen of Pop” since the 1980s she has not disappointed her fans with her unique ways. Always wanting to embrace her “weirdness” she has adapted her style in many different ways. Recreating herself and keeping her fans on their toes.

Many people who love Madonna have gone to social media to wish her a speedy recovery.

By Sheena Robertson

Image Courtesy of Fiona Hodge’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License