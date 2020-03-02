Oprah Winfrey Falls During 2020 Vision Tour

Oprah Winfrey had a little trouble on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Los Angeles. The former TV host was on stage kicking off her 2020 Vision tour when she suddenly stumbled and fell while talking about “Balance.”

She was born in Kosciusko, Mississippi, on January 29, 1954. After suffering terrible sexual abuse from male family members and some of her mother’s friends she moved to Nashville, Tennesse to live with her father.

In the year 1978, Winfrey moved to Baltimore where she hosted “People Are Talking.” After working on the show for eight years Winfrey was recruited for her own morning show in Chicago, “A.M. Chicago.”

“The Oprah Winfrey Show” premiered in 1986 and was on air for 25 years. She soon gained ownership of her program placing it under her new production company, Harpo (Oprah spelled backward) Productions. She started her book club during her show. Her book club program helped many unknown authors, bringing them to the bestseller lists quickly.

Her beau, Stedman Graham, was in the audience when she fell. He immediately rushed to her side to assist her. She then removed her heels doing the rest of her show barefoot. After her little spill, Winfrey joked with her sold-out crowd, “It’s nice to be talking about balance and fall…. Wrong shoes!”

Winfrey later took to social media to let people know that she was alright and that she thoroughly enjoyed the “energy” from her audience. She also mentioned that she was not embarrassed by the fall. Her belief was that everyone falls at some point or another.

Jennifer Lopez was her guest star during her show. Before the tour started, Winfrey asked her followers on social media what questions they would like answered.

During her tour, Winfrey will be discussing her wellness journey. She will help people develop their own action plan with inspiring conversations. She also plans on sharing the latest in wellness research and interactive exercise.

Over $1 million will be donated to WW Good. This is part of Weight Watcher’s program that helps bring healthy, fresh food to underserved communities all across the United States of America.

Fans are relieved that the mogul is fine and her fall did not impede in her tour.

