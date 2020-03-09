Max von Sydow From ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘The Exorcist’ Dead at 90

Sweden-born French actor Max von Sydow, whose credits include Ingmar Berman’s “The Seventh Seal” and the role of Emperor Ming in “Flash Gordon,” has died at the age of 90.

The actor had a 65-year career that spanned acclaimed Hollywood blockbusters and television. Most recently, he played Lor San Tekka in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” the Three-Eyed Raven in “Game of Thrones,” and the voice of a character on “The Simpsons.”

His widow made a statement through the actor’s international representatives. “IS with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow, on March 8, 2020.”

Von Sydow was born in Lund, Sweden. He studied at Stockholm’s Royal Dramatic Theatre and started in the film business through his work with mentor Ingmar Bergman. Their credits include, “The Seventh Seal,” “Wild Strawberries,” and “The Virgin Spring.”

After von Sydow broke out through his collaborations with Bergman, he made the move to Hollywood in the mid-60s. He appeared as Jesus in George Stevens’ “The Greatest Story Ever Told,” and received Golden Globe nominations for “Hawaii” in 1966 and “The Exorcist” in 1973.

Additionally, von Sydow received Oscar nominations for his lead in “Pelle The Conqueror” in 1987 and a supporting role in “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” in 2011.

To showcase his versatility, the 2000s saw the actor take roles in the box-office hit “Rush Hour 3,” Julian Schnabel’s Cannes award-winning picture “he Diving Bell and the Butterfly,” and more films with Martin Scorsese on “Shutter Island” and Steven Spielberg’s “Minority Report.”

By Jeanette Vietti

Image Courtesy of Mario A. P.’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License