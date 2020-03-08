Negative Ions Protect the Body’s Immune System Against Coronavirus

A person’s immune system must be healthy to fight against the coronavirus. Fortunately, negative ions boost a person’s ability to ward off pathogens.

Scientists support the use of negative ions and have proven there is “a wide range of beneficial effects on the human body, health, and well-being.”

Experts advise people to develop habits that will aid in their wellbeing, such as getting enough rest, eating well, and staying hydrated. Negative ions (anions) have a net positive effect on a person’s physical and mental health. Moreover, they aid in the recovery process.

Anions boost a person’s immunity by alkalinizing the body, and viruses cannot multiply in an alkaline environment. Maintaining an alkaline body will reduce inflammation, revitalize cells in the whole body, and increase the immunoglobulin that strengthens the immune system.

Negative ions are as necessary to humans as water and air.

They neutralize free radicals,

Have anti-bacterial and anti-viral effects,

Enhance immune function,

Purify the blood circulation, decrease blood sugar, cholesterol, and increase calcium,

Have anti-allergic and asthma effects,

Balance the autonomic nervous system, regulate the heart rate, digestion, and respiratory rate,

Increase levels of brain serotonin, which reduces anxiety, stress, fatigue, depression, migraine,

Enables better sleep, and relaxation

And, have an anti-inflammatory effect and are natural pain relievers.

How Negative Ions Support the Immune System

The main reason a person is susceptible to a disease, like COVID-19, is an imbalance of the immune system. Therefore, one should focus on improving their own health; negative ions are one of the best non-medical solutions. They strengthen immunity cells by making them more energetic and healthier enhancing their ability to destroy pathogens.

When a person is ill, anions can also accelerate the production of antibodies by the lymphocytes (white blood cells) thereby increasing the number of antibodies in the body. The reason for this being important is that the immune system uses antibodies to identify and neutralize bacteria and viruses.

Another way negative ions aid in improving the immune system is their power to increase brain serotonin which is necessary for the treatment of depression and to reduce other factors that raise cortisol levels.

Studies prove that mental health and physical health are related. In a 2012 Harvard University systematic review of 200 articles, researchers found that the absence of mental illness can decrease the rate of infection.

If negative ions can improve both mental and physical health, then it is not risky to conclude that anions can aid in the body’s ability to fight respiratory pathogens like the coronavirus.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

