Jim Owen, Branson Entertainer, Dies at 78

Country legend and Branson entertainer, Jim Owen passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was 78 years old.

Owen performed Branson venues, including the Doug Gabriel Theatre, for over two decades.

Throughout his career, he amassed a slew of honors. He was named “Las Vegas Entertainer of the Year” in 1985 and 87. He was inducted into five different halls of fame, and won an Emmy Award for his portrayal of Hank Williams, Sr. In the made-for-TV movie, “An Evening with Hank Williams, Sr.”

When the Grand Ole Opry celebrated its 60th birthday, Owen was the closing act. He was known for writing one of the top country hits ever, “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man.”

Owen fell in love with the music of Hank Williams, Sr. When he was 8 years old. He was able to turn that love into songwriting and performing to entertain millions.

As Owen’s love for music grew, Mel Tillis helped him move to Nashville in 1969 to begin his songwriting career.

Throughout his career, Owen wrote several hit songs, such as “Too Lonely Too Long” and “One More Drink” for Tillis, “Little Boy’s Prayer” for West Plains Porter Wagoner, and “The Telephone” for Jerry Reed. Owen was best known for “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man” performed by Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn.

However, Owen’s love for the music of Hank Williams, Sr. continued to grow, and he produced multiple tribute concerts and broadcasts. On New Year’s Day in 1985, his 10-hour radio show about Hank was broadcast nationwide.

Charlie Daniels referred to Owen as “country music’s least-known superstar,” he was given the honor of closing the Grand Ole Opry’s 60th Anniversary show.

The singer/songwriter performed in the Branson area for more than two decades.

