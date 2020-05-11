Jerry Stiller, Father/Actor/Comedian, Dies at Age 92

On May 11, 2020, Jerry Stiller, comedian/actor, and father to actor Ben Stiller, passed away. Stiller announced his father’s death on social media, “I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes.” The infamous actor was 92 years old at the time of his death.

His Early Years

He was born on June 8, 1927, in New York City. The name on his birth certificate is Gerald Isaac Stiller. Stiller majored in drama at Syracuse University. He achieved his Bachelor of Science in Speech and Drama before beginning his acting career. In 1951, he debuted on stage with Burgess Meredith in “The Silver Whistle.”

He met his wife, Anne Meara when he was a member of the improvisation troupe The Compass Player (later became Second City troupe). On Sept. 14, 1954, the two were married. The couple has two children together, Ben and Amy Stiller.

Some of His Various Works

The extravagant actor is well-known for his ability to play loud, crazy characters. From the years 1993 to 1998 he played Frank Costanza on the TV show “Seinfield.” He had a guest spot on the show “Hercules.” He played Arthur Spooner on the TV series “The King of Queens,” from the years 1998 to 2007.

In the year 2001, he starred in a movie with his son called “Zoolander.” Not only has he been in numerous shows and movies, but he has also done character voices. In 2004, he was the voice of Uncle Max in the movie, “The Lion King 3: Hakuna Matata.”

On May 23, 2015, his wife passed away. He is survived by his two children and two grandchildren. His various friends, fans, and co-stars posted their condolences via social media.

May he rest in peace.

By Sheena Robertson

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Michael Dorausch’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License