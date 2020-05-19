Krispy Kreme Celebrates Class of 2020 With a Free Dozen

Krispy Kreme is giving away doughnuts to help celebrate the Class of 2020.

On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, high school and college graduates can visit any Krispy Kreme location and leave with a dozen free doughnuts made special for the occasion.

The company is calling it the “Graduate Dozen.” A dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts with four different kinds of doughnuts: Chocolate iced Kreme filled, strawberry iced Kreme filled, cake batter filled, and yellow iced original glazed. The filled doughnuts have twos on them in icing so the box reads “2020” across.

Graduates can take advantage of this offer by visiting any Krispy Kreme location while donning their cap and gown or some other “Class of 2020” swag. This special box of doughnuts can also be purchased all week long.

“We feel for all of the high school and college seniors. We wish they had that moment of walking across the stage and getting their diploma. We can’t replace that … but we thought we could help them safely have a little fun and enjoy a special ‘Graduate Dozen’ on us. Moms, dads, friends, and family can buy this ‘Graduate Dozen’ all week long to honor their favorite graduates, but only seniors can get one for free,” stated Krispy Kreme marketing chief Dave Skena in a press release.

By Jeanette Vietti

Sources:

Comicbook: Krispy Kreme Giving Free Doughnuts to All Graduating Seniors on Tuesday

Thrillist: Krispy Kreme Is Giving Totally Free Dozens to 2020’s Graduating Seniors Today

Southern Living: Krispy Kreme’s Mini Strawberry Crullers Are Back in Grocery Stores Now

Image Courtesy of Joon Kang’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License