Shad Gaspard, Former WWE Star, Missing at Sea

On Sunday, May 17, 2020, former WWE wrestler, Shad Gaspard was swept out to sea by strong rip currents. Gaspard was there swimming with his 10-year-old son in Venice, California when it happened. They were swimming with a group of other people when everyone was caught up in the current. Lifeguards rushed to help patrons out of the water. As a concerned father, he insisted rescuers save his son first. Unfortunately, they were unable to assist the pro-wrestler before he disappeared.

His Early Years

He was born in Brooklyn, New York on Jan. 13, 1981. In 1993, he joined the “WWE Raw” wrestling show. He was also in “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” in 2014. In 2015, he starred in the movie “Get Hard.”

The Search Is On

Search teams have been formed to search for Gaspard. It has been reported that helicopters and divers are among those searching. His wife Siliana Gaspard, who was ashore at the time, confirmed that he was the one that was missing. Rescue teams continued their search until sundown, only to resume early Monday morning. In her post, she asks only to be contacted if anyone has seen or may know where Gaspard may be.

The former pro star has been wrestling in the independent circuit since he was released from his WWE contract. One lifeguard stated that he has been doing his job for over three decades and this is only the second time someone has been dragged to sea.

Hope Is Still Alive

His wife and son stayed right on the beach all night long. They were provided with blankets, chairs, and water by their friends and neighbors. The search for Gaspard resumed at 10 a.m. ET. Prayers for his safety are felt all around.

