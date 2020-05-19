Gregory Tyree Boyce, ‘Twilight’ Star and Girlfriend Found Dead

Gregory Tyree Boyce, “Twilight” star and his girlfriend were found dead on May 13, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Boyce, 30, and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju, 27, were pronounced dead by the Las Vegas Medical Examiner’s office. The cause of their deaths has not been revealed.

Boyce is known for his role as Tyler Crowley in the first Twilight franchise movie.

It was reported by E! News that the couple was found dead in their Las Vegas condo.

“Greg’s cousin woke up and noticed that Greg’s car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them.”

TMZ reported that sources told them there was a white powdery substance at the scene of Boyce’s death. Authorities have not confirmed the presence of a white powdery substance.

The same source said that Boyce was “really focused and handling a lot of business.”

Boyce moved to Las Vegas to be close to his mother. He commutes to L.A. for acting roles and to visit his 10-year-old daughter, Alaya.

By Jeanette Vietti

Source:

Daily Mail: Twilight star Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, and his girlfriend, 27, are found dead at their home in Las Vegas

Image Courtesy of Toshiyuki IMAI’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License