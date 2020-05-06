Millie Small, Ska Singer, Passed Away

On May 5, 2020, singer Millie Small passed away due to complications from a stroke. Small was 72 years old at the time of her death. A friend of Small’s confirmed her death. Many believe that she is the reason that ska (Jamaican style of rhythm and blues) became popular.

Early Years

Her name at birth was Millicent Dolly May Small. She was born on Oct. 6, 1946, in Clarendon, Jamaica. Her father oversaw a sugar plantation (that his wife and he managed), and took care of his 12 children. At the age of 12, she won the Vere Johns Opportunity Hour talent show. Soon after she teamed up with Roy Panton to become the duo Roy & Millie.

The artist thoroughly enjoyed the fame she received early in her career. During her first trip to the United States the press, TV, radio, and magazine crews were there to meet her. She received a warm welcome as they all laughed and played at her reception from the plane.

Stardom

The star became world-famous when she performed her version of “My Boy Lollipop,” released in 1964. She also sang, “Hey Boy, Hey Girl,” “Don’t Come Knocking,” and “Poor Little Willie” to name a few. Small had a guest appearance on the 1964 TV special “Around the Beatles,” featuring The Beatles themselves.

The singer was beloved by all those she met or sung for. Her smooth Caribbean style entranced fans all over the world. The singer is survived by her daughter and various family and friends. Many people paid tribute to her on their social media pages, sharing their favorite memories of her. May she rest in peace.

By Sheena Robertson

Edited by Jeanette Vietti

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Yorkali Walters’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License