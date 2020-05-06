Lady Gaga Saves Graduation Day 2020

Lady Gaga has decided to take time out of her day to help students who have been robbed of their graduation due to COVID-19.

Many major events have been canceled or postponed in an effort to slow down the coronavirus. Students across the globe have had their graduation ceremonies canceled. This leaves many unable to celebrate their achievements and hard work.

Lady Gaga will not allow their success to go unnoticed. Lady Gaga will join Michelle and Barack Obama in celebrating the class of 2020 in a YouTube special. Variety reports that the event will be called Dear Class of 2020. The event will take place on June 6.

Other commencement speakers include BTS, Malala Yousafzai, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, and former Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates.

The graduation celebration will feature Alicia Keys, Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland, Zendaya, and Chloe x Halle.

YouTube will be presenting the graduation ceremony alongside Michelle Obama’s Reach Higher Initiative and Laday Gaga’s Born This Way foundation and the Malala Fund.

Recently, Lady Gaga curated the One World: Together at Home event, which is the latest in her efforts to help people through the pandemic crisis.

The pop star recently pushed back the release of her highly-anticipated sixth studio album Chromatica because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Jeanette Vietti

Sources:

Pink News: Lady Gaga is helping millions of students robbed of proper graduation celebrate their achievements

ACHESHOWBIZ: The Former President And First Lady Michelle Are To Honor High School Class Of 2020 In A Star-Studded Event That Also Features Kerry Washington an Zendaya

Image Courtesy of GabboT’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License