China supports an investigation into the World Health Organization’s (WHO) response to the COVID-19 global pandemic one the virus has been brought under control, according to Chinese President Xi Jingping.

The European Union and Australia have garnered support for their resolution which calls for a review of the origin and spread of COVID-19. Xi showed his support for the investigation during a speech he gave over video to the World Heal Assembly.

Previously, China opposed the investigation, but on Monday, May 18, 2020, Xi changed his tune. Xi stated:

China supports a comprehensive evaluation of the global response to the epidemic after the global epidemic is under control, to sum up experiences and remedy deficiencies. This work needs a scientific and professional attitude and needs to be led by the WHO, and the principles of objectivity and fairness need to be upheld.

Xi reiterated that when the COVID-19 outbreak emerged, China was quick to be open and transparent about the virus. Additionally, the Chinese president pledged $2 billion in financial support over the next two years to handle COVID-19, especially in developing countries. China will also be developing its own vaccine for the virus to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beijing will also be cooperating with the United Nations to set up a global humanitarian response depot and hub in China. They will also be working to establish “green corridors” to move essential goods throughout the world quickly, according to Xi.

Also on Monday, WHO announced it will be conducting an independent investigation into how the organization handled the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization stated the review would begin “at the earliest appropriate moment.”

At the World Heal the Assembly, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asked for all nations to “do everything it takes to ensure that the 2020 coronavirus pandemic is never repeated.”

The world doesn’t need another plan, another system, another mechanism, another committee, or another organization. It needs to strengthen, implement, and finance the systems and organizations it had – including WHO.

According to John Hopkins University, over 4.7 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, including over 315,000 deaths.

Tedros told the World Health Assembly:

“The wold does not lack the tools, the science, or the resources to make it safer from pandemics. What it has lacked is the sustained commitment to use the tools, the science, and the resources it has. That must change, and it must change today.”

He acknowledged that everyone had lessons to learn from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I will initiate an independent evaluation at the earliest appropriate moment to review experience gained and lesson learned, and to make recommendations to improve national and global pandemic preparedness and response.”

World leaders are gathering virtually for the 73rd World Health Assembly on Monday to discuss COVID-19.

Even Doland Trump, who pulled U.S. financial support for the WHO is April is considering restoring some of the funding to the organization.

During the virtual conference, Tedros urged policymakers not to lift stay-at-home orders and other restrictions too quickly, as the majority of the people are still susceptible to COVID-19.

Countries that move too fast, without putting in place the public health architecture to detect and suppress transmission, run a real risk of handicapping their own recovery.” Even in the worst-affected regions, the proportion of the population with the tell-tale antibodies is no more than 20 percent, and in most places, less than 10 percent. In other words: The majority of the world’s population remains susceptible to this virus.

Several countries in Europe and Asia have begun to lift the restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

