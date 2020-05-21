William Bryan Jr. Charged With Felony Murder for Filming Ahmaud Arbery’s Lynching

Authorities reported on Thursday, May 21, 2020, that the man who recorded the video of Ahmaud Arbery being shot to death has been charged with murder.

William Bryan Jr. was arrested and charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment in connection with Arbery’s February death, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Bryan Jr. is being held in Glynn County Jail.

According to authorities, on Feb. 23, Gregory Michael and his son Travis confronted Arbery while he was jogging. Travis shot the 25-year-old jogger during the confrontation.

The incident was caught on video by Bryan Jr. and it shows the father and son duo armed with a .357 magnum and a shotgun. The two chase the unarmed 25-year-old Arbery in a white truck.

By Jeanette Vietti

Source:

Daily Beast: Georgia Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery’s Killing Charged With Murder

Image Courtesy of G. Lamar’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License