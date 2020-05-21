Hagen Mills, Actor From ‘Baskets,’ Kills Himself and Injures Ex

On May 19, 2020, actor Hagen Mills, known for his role in the movie “Baskets,” killed himself. He shot his ex-girlfriend Erica Price in her home when she came in from work. Price’s mother and daughter she shares with Mills were held hostage by the actor while Mills awaited her return. When Price entered her house, Mills shot her twice before turning the gun on himself.

What Happened?

According to the Mayfield Police Department in Kentucky, they are investigating the situation as an attempt at a murder-suicide. Mayfield police officers responded to an emergency call shortly after 6:45 p.m. ET, of a report of a woman being shot.

When authorities arrived at the scene, Price met the officers outside. She told the officers that Mills shot her and then himself. The actor was pronounced dead at the crime scene. An ambulance took Price to the hospital where they listed her state of well-being as stable.

Officers interviewed everybody during their investigation. It was then they learned how he had taken the grandmother and child hostage while waiting for Price to return from work. Thankfully the chid and grandmother were not injured. Mila, Mills’ and Price’s daughter, is four years old.

When Was He Born?

The actor was born on Aug. 9, 1990 in Murray, Kentucky. He had roles in a few movies, “Bonnie & Clyde: Justified,” “Swedish Dicks,” and of course “Baskets.” Mills also starred in a few short films, “Abyss of Being and Downhill,” “A Standard Story,” and “Remnant.”

Other Charges on Mills’ Record

Prior to taking his own life, he had been released on bond. In March, he was charged with possession of methamphetamine, kidnapping an adult, rape, and sodomy. According to DailyMail, in the arrest warrant for his March case he allegedly forced a woman into his home. It is reported he sodomized and raped the woman for hours.

The woman managed to escape when Mills fell asleep and took herself to the hospital for examination. Mills lacerated the woman’s lip with a handgun. Mills also has a DUI from 2016 on his record, as well as a 2017 wanton endangerment charge and second-degree assault from 2018.

It is unclear at this time if Mills suffered from any mental health issues that may have led to his actions. He was 29 years old when he committed suicide. If anyone is or knows of someone in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. A person can also text HOME to 741741. For additional resources please visit the Speaking Of Suicide website.

By Sheena Robertson

Edited by Jeanette Vietti

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Roman Kruglov’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License