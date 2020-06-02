2 Suspects Arrested in Shooting That Killed a Moody Police Officer

The Moody, Alabama Police Chief has confirmed that Sgt. Stephen Williams, 50, was shot and killed when he responded to a call at the Super 8 Motel Tuesday night, June 2, 2020.

Williams was a 23-year veteran of law enforcement. He was with the Moody Police Department for three years. He was married with three children.

A man and a woman are in custody, however, their names have not yet been released.

The investigation into Williams’ death has been taken over by ALEA and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

There is a heavy police presence at Mood Parkway after the reports were released of an officer shot at Super 8.

There is also a heavy police presence at the UAB Hospital where another officer was transported.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted: “I am deeply saddened to hear sergeant Stephen Williams. of the Moody Police Department, was killed in the line of duty last night. I ask the people of Alabama to join me in prayer for his family, friends, and his brothers in arms. #ThinBlueLine”

Newsweek reported that 80 to 100 officers swarmed the area around the 2000 Block of Moody Parkway when shots were fired at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The shooting occurred at 2451 Moody Parkway/Highway 411 just off Interstate 20 at the Super 8. Moody Police initially responded to the scene, however, multiple agencies were called for backup.

By Jeanette Vietti

Sources:

WVTM13: Moody police sergeant shot and killed in line of duty Tuesday night, two suspects in custody

Newsweek: Alabama Police Officer Killed During Shooting at Super 8 Motel

WBRC6: Police officer shot and killed in the line of duty in Moody, Ala.; 2 suspects in custody

Image Courtesy of Jimmy Emerson, DVM’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License