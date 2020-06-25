Chicago Shootouts- One Dead, One Critically Injured

On June 24, 2020, around 10:15 p.m. (EST) in the 2400 Block of South Kedvale Avenue, Chicago, gunshots rang out in the night. A 24-year-old man was standing in a yard when a 23-year-old man approached him.

It has been reported that the 23-year-old attempted to rob the 24-year-old. However, what the would-be thief did not know was the victim had his concealed weapon on him. In an exchange of gunfire, the suspect received several bullet wounds.

According to reports, the 23-year-old walked up to the victim and begun firing his gun. The victim returned fire, thus the suspect’s gunshot wounds. The suspect ran, however, he was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The Area Four detectives questioned the 24-year-old. There are no pending charges at this time.

What Is the World Coming Too?

The very next day at 12:25 p.m. an 18-year-old man was shot and killed during an attempted robbery. This incident happened in Humbolt Park on the West Side, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai hospital, where he was pronounced dead. According to the authorities, the man with the concealed weapon is being questioned by Area Four detectives. At this time the names of the two men have been withheld.

By Sheena Robertson

