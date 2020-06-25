Disney Announces Splash Mountain Makeover

On June 25, 2020, Disney announced they will be renaming their Splash Mountain rides to feature “The Princess and the Frog.” Splash Mountain has been a major attraction for Disney World since it was created in 1989. The log flume ride was based on the now-controversial film, “Song of the South,” which debuted in 1946.

The new designs will take place in both of their parks, located in California and Florida. Officials at Disney decided to change the theme amid racial tensions in the United States. Instead of tearing down the iconic ride, they decided instead to feature Disney’s first black princess, Tiana.

“Tiana is a modern, courageous, and empowered woman, who pursues her dreams and never loses sight of what’s really important,” Disney stated in a news release on Thursday. Due to COVID-19 still running rampant throughout the U.S., Disney has not given a date as to when to expect the ride to be ready.

Disney assures they already have designs for the ride started. “Imagineers will soon be able to conduct preliminary reviews and develop a timeline for when the attraction transformation can begin.” According to the spokesperson for Disney, they started plans for the new ride last year.

The plan for the new ride is to depict the story immediately after “the final kiss,” on the movie. Passengers will be able to join Princess Tiana and the trumpet-playing alligator named Louis, as they go “on a musical adventure.” One of the ride’s features will consist of “some of the powerful music from the film as they prepare for their first-ever Mardi Gras performance.”

By Sheena Robertson

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Lee’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License