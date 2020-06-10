Erik Salgado Shot by Police Over Stolen Vehicle

Law enforcement in Oakland, California are investigating the shooting of a 23-year-old man. The man was shot by California Highway Patrol Officers, who had stopped the man because he was suspected of driving a stolen vehicle.

The shooting took place on June 7, 2020. Erik Salgado was driving a red Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. He had a female with him in the passenger seat. This is according to a report released by the Oakland Police Department. The female passenger was identified as Salgado’s pregnant girlfriend.

Salgado was shot multiple times and later died from his wounds. His girlfriend was wounded. She is in the hospital reportedly in stable condition.

According to the press release, Salgado was seen driving the Dodge Hellcat recklessly at 10:46 p.m. ET.

“CHP officers conducted a check of the license plate and were alerted to a lost/stolen plate that did not match the Dodge Hellcat,” according to Oakland Police.

While attempting to make Salgado pull over, he rammed the Dodge into the police vehicles and three Highway Patrol officers opened fire.

The Oakland Police Department reported that the Dodge Hellcat was one of 74 vehicles stolen from a car dealership last week.

By Jeanette Vietti

Source:

NBC: California Highway Patrol’s fatal shooting of man, 23, wounding of girlfriend probed

