Mary Pat Gleason, Actress and Writer, Died at Age 70

On June 2, 2020 actress Mary Pat Gleason lost her battle with cancer. Gleason’s manager, Todd Justice, confirmed the news. The actress was 70 years old at the time of her death.

Her Birth and Career

Her full name at birth was Mary Patrick Gleason. She was born in Lake City, Minnesota on Feb. 23, 1950. In 1982 she got her first big break when she played Doris Hodges on an episode of “Texas.” Later on that year, she played Jane Hogan on “Guiding Light.”

Not only was she an actress on “Guiding Light”, but she also was a writer for the show. The team she wrote with won a Daytime Emmy in 1986. In 2002 she appeared in “General Hospital,” as Mother Superior. She also made an appearance on “Passions” as one of the trios of witches on the show.

Being a character actress, she has appeared in many various shows including, “Who’s the Boss,” “Murphy Brown,” “Blacklist,” and so many others. Her most recent role was on “Mom,” she played an Alcoholics Anonymous member named Mary.

Gleason has also played in various movies such as, “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry,” “Basic Instinct,” and many more. Many of her co-workers took to social media to pay their respects.

She Will Be Missed

Allison Janney a star on “Mom” wrote, “ Her kind heart and warm smile will be missed. RIP dear Mary Pat.” The beloved actress has been described as a fighter. She worked through her pain, doing what she loved. Gleason touched the lives of everyone she met. All of the messages on social media speak highly of her and how they will miss her. Gleason is mourned by her family and friends. May she rest in peace.

By Sheena Robertson

Sources:

CNN: Mary Pat Gleason, ‘Mom’ actress, dies at 70

Soap: Guiding Light Alum and Emmy Award Winning Writer Mary Pat Gleason Dead at 70

MSN: Mary Pat Gleason, ‘A Cinderella Story’ and ‘Mom’ Actor, Dies at 70

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of vagueonthehow’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons