Police Search for Man Who Broke Into AK Food Mart

On Thursday, June 11, 2020, a man broke into a convenience store located on the northwest side in Jefferson Park, Chicago. Around one o’clock in the morning, a man broke the glass front door of AK Food Mart and Wireless.

The store is located on the corner of West Gale Street and Milwaukee Avenue. According to AK Food Mart and Wireless’s Yelp page, their customers seem to love the store. One person describes how friendly and honest all the workers are.

At this time it is suspected that the man stole various items before grabbing the video slot machine. According to the police, the man left the machine in the middle of the road and the ran away.

Police Are on the Lookout

When the police search the area they found a rack of sunglasses nearby. At this time there have been no arrests. Police have not stated whether or not any of this has been caught on any video surveillance tapes.

The investigation into the situation is ongoing. If anyone knows any information about this crime, please report it to the Chicago Police Department. At this time there are no reports of any other items stolen. There has been no further information given about any possible leads to who may have done this. Further information will be obtained to update this report.

By Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Chicago CBS: Man Breaks Into Convenience Store, Takes Video Slot Machine In Jefferson Park

MSN: Man Breaks Into Convenience Store, Takes Video Slot Machine In Jefferson Park

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Charlotta Wasteson’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License