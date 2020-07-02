24 People Massareced in Mexican Drug Rehabilitation Facility

Twenty-four people were gunned down at a drug rehabilitation facility in Irapuato, Mexico on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. This massacre underlines the government’s challenge to fulfill its pledge to stop gang violence.

The gunmen also wounded seven other people in the second attack on an Irapuato drug rehabilitation center since June 1.

Police shared images with U.S. News. In one room there were at least 11 prone and bloodied in one room.

A statement was released by police that said three of the wounded were in grave condition from gunshot wounds. Following the incident, videos appeared on social media that showed ambulances on site surrounded by people claiming to be relatives of the victims.

Attorney General Carlos Zamarripa announced that he designated a special team to investigate the massacre, which he called a “cowardly criminal act.” Governor Diego Sinhue requested a joint effort from federal and state officials to address the violence.

This was one of the worst attacks since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was elected 19 months ago. He has also promised to reduce the record levels of violence in Mexico. Last year, homicides hit a record high and the numbers are still climbing for 2020.

Guanajuato is a significant carmaking hub and it has become one of the principal areas of criminal violence in Mexico. The state has been destroyed by turf wars between local Santa Rosa de Lima and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

According to federal data, there were 1,405 homicides registered through May of 2020. This is more than any other Mexican state.

On June 6, another Irapuato rehabilitation center was attacked and 10 people were killed by gunmen. Rehabilitation facilities are known targets for criminal gangs battling to control the drug business.

There was no motive discovered at this time, however, Governor Vallejo believes that drugs were involved.

“I deeply regret and condemn the events in Irapuato this afternoon. The violence generated by organized crime not only takes the lives of the young, but it takes the peace from the families in Guanajuato,” wrote the governor.

By Jeanette Vietti

Image Courtesy of Marco Antonio Islas Cruz’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License