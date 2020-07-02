British Socialite Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested in New Hampshire for Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in association with Jeffrey Epstein. According to the FBI, she was arrested at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Last summer, Epstein committed suicide in a federal detention center while he was awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell lived with Epstein for many years and is accused of recruiting women to give him messages before they were pressured into sex. Further information about Maxwell’s charges has not been released.

Epstein’s associate has denied any wrongdoing and referred to the claims against her as “absolute rubbish.”

By Jeanette Vietti

Source:

AP: Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Image by Cheetoskeeto Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons – Creative Commons License