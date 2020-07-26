Reading Aloud Is Beneficial in Many Ways

Reading aloud helps people see the mistakes they have made in their writing. Whether it is done in a group setting or individually it is beneficial to the editing process. When a person reads their work out loud, they are able to hear how a sentence flows. It also allows them to see errors they may have made.

When a person reads silently the brain will automatically adjust an incorrect sentence, making it difficult to catch any mistakes. If one reads aloud the language of their writing becomes more clear. Many find that when one reads aloud, it allows the author to write in a comfortable language that is easy to understand.

The sound of the written language is extremely important, people do not want to work hard to understand what they are reading. If an author reads their work aloud they are able to construct proper wording that makes reading in silent easy.

What Kind of Things Make Reading Aloud Easier?

Teachers will place their students in groups or pairs to read their work to each other. This allows them to discuss the ideas that they have written about and to edit where it is needed. Sometimes teachers will pair students together and have them edit each other’s pieces. There are times when students are asked to read a paragraph or two to the entire class.

Some teachers will have their students do reading exercises. For example:

Reading a few lines of well-known published books one syllable at a time slowly.

Have them change their voices go from high to low every other word.

This is done to help the students get over stage fright making reading aloud more comfortable. People want to have clear, strong sentences, reading aloud allows a person to revise and fiddle with the sentence until it feels/sounds right. Ears tend to hear the mistakes in the sentence making the authors more aware of how they write. When the words are spoken the brain can digest what was written.

The way that people speak is different from the way they write. What is meant by that is that people tend to use broken sentences or abbreviations when they are chatting with other people. However, in writing a more proper structure is needed. The idea is to allow the reader to fully understand what the author is saying.

What Other Ways Does Reading Aloud Help?

Not only does reading aloud help make the sentence flow better, but it also helps the flow of a paragraph. It allows the author to hear any contradictions they may have written in long passages. Sometimes the energy of the piece can dwindle when writing. Reading aloud can help organize the thoughts, giving the author the chance to perfect what they are trying to say.

A reader would never make the mistake of confusing reading aloud with conversational speaking. Therefore the writer must write in a more proper manner for the audience to fully understand what they are saying.

Not only is reading aloud beneficial to the editing process, but it also helps people retain what they have read. Researchers have found that the act of reading aloud is more effective than reading silently. The act of reading aloud allows the reader to hear the information that they are reading.

What Researchers Discovered

Researchers did a study to determine how reading aloud helps people. They found it opens up the brain, in a different way, allowing the information to encode into the memory banks. In one study researchers found that students that either read 160 nouns or heard the words spoken, were able to remember more words at their two-week check-in.

The researchers explained the ones who actually read the words aloud retained more of the words than the ones who heard them. Of course, researchers also stated that those who heard the words were able to remember the words better, as opposed to just reading the words. This study shows that reading aloud is a key player in remembering, as well as, helping with the editing process. Reading aloud also helps young children to learn how to read.

When reading to a child people tend to change their tones for each character. Having the children follow along allows the child to not only see the words but hear them as well. When changing tones children are more drawn into the stories making them become more engaged in what is being read. This is just another great reason to read aloud.

