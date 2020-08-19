Census Data Gathering Ends in September

Once every 10 years the United States Census Bureau sends out forms for everyone in the U.S. Near the beginning of August 2020 the U.S. Census Bureau announced they were going to end all of their counting efforts on Sept. 30, 2020.

Counting every person living in North America is vital information. This information allows proper government funding to flow into communities that need it. Communities where gang activity is high, school systems, town roads, and other important areas.

There are some who are concerned with what their census is really used for. The 2020 Census counts every person living in any of the five U.S. territories or the U.S. There are three different ways to fill the form out.

This information is gathered by the nonpartisan government agency. The agency is forbidden to share any data gathered with any other agency. The COVID-19 pandemic prohibited some of the ways the bureau conducted some of its data gatherings.

Between March 12 to the 20th the agency began sending out the census questionnaires to people’s homes. One can fill out the questionnaire online instead if they prefer. They even accept people calling their information.

In some cities where there are high amounts of homelessness — there are workers, working the streets — to ensure they are counted. Having an accurate count ensures all states are properly represented in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The House of Representatives is the ones who design the congressional and state legislative districts. The data gathered will help figure out funding for education in all communities. There are so many reasons why the census is extremely important.

Written by Sheena Robertson

