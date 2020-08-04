Explosion Erupts Through Beirut

A large explosion has hit the capital of Beirut, on Aug. 8, 2020. Seemingly out of nowhere, the blast blew out the windows from buildings and injured people nearby.

The state-run National News Agency initially reported the source of the explosion was due to a serious fire that started in a firecracker warehouse near a port in Beirut. However, this has not been confirmed. The footage of the explosion includes a plume of smoke suddenly erupting into a red explosion. It pushed out a shockwave that damaged homes as far as ten kilometers away. Other videos show injured bystanders struggling to walk through the streets after the blast — passing wrecked cars and damaged buildings.

In the wake of the explosion, firefighters rushed to the scene of the fire. The number of people hit from the blast was so big hospitals are said to be overwhelmed by the casualties.

After the explosion, the country’s health minister ordered all hospitals in the area to prepare for more victims.

The explosion comes at a time of great tension and economic decline in Lebanon. As only a few hours before the explosion, anti-government protestors were quarreling with security outside the Ministry of Energy. The protestors have demanded accountability from the government on the “worst handling” of this recent economic crisis since the civil war.

