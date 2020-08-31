Ron Jeremy Faces Additional Charges, 250 Years in Prison if Convicted

On Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, former porn actor Ron Jeremy was charged with 20 additional counts of sexual assault. In these new charges, Jeremy allegedly attacked 12 additional women and a teenager. These attacks date back to 2004.

In June 2020, the 67-year-old pleaded “not guilty” to allegations of raping three women and sexually assaulted another. All of these attacks happened on separate occasions in 2014. The complaint was amended by the District Attorney’s Office to include the eight forcible rapes and the lewd conduct with a 15-year-old female. The amendment also added some additional charges against Jeremy.

Jeremy has been in jail ever since a $6.6 million bail has been placed on him. His attorney has attempted to lower this amount for him, however has been unable to do so.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the victim’s ages range from 15 to 54 years old. The teenager claims she was at a party in Santa Clarita when Jeremy assaulted her. A 21-year-old says that Jeremy assaulted her on Jan. 1 of this year. According to the victim, this attack happened outside of a business in Hollywood.

The prosecutors say that Jeremy allegedly assaulted at least a half-dozen of these victims inside of a West Hollywood bar he frequented. He has been charged with raping one woman at a house in West Hollywood in May of 2014.

Jeremy also faces charges of raping a 33-year-old woman and sexually assaulting a 46-year-old — each on separate occasions — at a bar in West Hollywood in 2017.

If Jeremy is convicted for these heinous crimes he could face up to 250 years in prison. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, these charges stem from a two-year investigation against Jeremy.

