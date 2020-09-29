Joe Biden Camp Agrees to Trump’s Bombastic Request for a Urine Test

Joe Biden’s camp agrees to Trump’s bombastic request to take a urine test before or after their first 2020 Presidential debate scheduled for Tuesday, September 29.

Trump has repeatedly bolstered claims that Biden does not have the mental acuity to lead this nation as President of the United States. Hence, he has given him the nickname “Sleepy Joe.”

At a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina he suggested to his supporters that performance-enhancing drugs were the reason for his Democratic opponent’s efficiency during debates and public appearances.

His base laughed when the President of the United States, referring to Biden, said:

You never know, they gave him a big, fat shot in the ass and he comes out. And for two hours he’s better than ever before. The problem is, what happens after that.

Biden’s camp fired back at Trump’s baseless rhetoric with pun intended. Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, stated it was fitting that Trump would ask for a urine test since he pissed away his opportunity to prevent 200,000 deaths due to his poor response to COVID-19.

Request for a Urine Test Could Backfire

Trump’s angle that Biden is a “dumb guy” and his request for a urine test to rule out drugs could backfire as he is setting a very low bar for the Democratic presidential hopeful to pass during the first of three upcoming debates. Trump, who does not always complete his sentences, was also called out on his own mental prowess when he was admitted to the hospital in Nov. 2019.

Chris Wallace from Fox News will moderate the debate but it is not his job to fact check either opponent.

Trump 74, and Biden 77, will debate the following six topics on Tuesday, Sept. 29:

Both their records

The Supreme Court

COVID-19

The Economy

Race and Violence in our Cities

The Integrity of the Election

Biden commented that his strategy is — to tell the truth.

Written by Sheree Bynum

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

Politico: Biden camp clapback: Trump’s best debate case ‘made in urine’; Marc Caputo

CNN Politics: Trump’s attempts to discredit Biden could come back to haunt him in first debate; Maeve Reston

RT: ‘Big, fat shots in the ass’: Trump again suggests Biden is on energizing DRUGS

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

