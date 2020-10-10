Matt Nagy Catches Some Heat [Video]

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy caught some heat Monday, October 5, 2020. After Trubisky was benched for Nick Foles, the offense was expected to take off. But after Sunday’s game against the Colts, things looked more of the same. Now fans need to know, who is at fault for this?

Bears Offensive Problems

Trubisky was the problem, “we need a quarterback,” fans yell. They went out and got Foles, put him in, and there was no difference in the offense. Most understand that Foles without training camp has some catching up to do, but the major concern now is the awful play calling by Nagy.

Kyle Long, a retired offensive lineman of the Bears, is enraged. Reportedly, Long has nothing but love for the Bears, but he has a problem with Nagy. During the Bears 19-11 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Long took to Twitter to call Nagy out. Long sarcastically mocked Nagy for being called an offensive genius.

Foles Takes Blame

Foles came out in defense of Nagy. He admitted that the chemistry between him and the receivers was not where it needed to be. He stated:

You know it was not our best game. I think the Colts are a great team but I did not execute well enough and we did not execute well enough… we will look at it, we will move on, and we will improve. This is part of football. This is part of building those relationships and understanding plays and continuing to grow. I have to be better. I have to be crisper. It is as simple as that.

Redemption

Foles and the Bears will have an opportunity on Thursday night, Oct. 8, to put their money where their mouth is. Tom Brady and the 3-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming into Chicago. The Bears will have an opportunity to execute better, improve, and building those relationships Foles spoke about.

UPDATE: The final score for the Bears-Buccaneers game is 20 to 19 respectively.

Written by Omari Jahi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

