White House Press Secretary Tests Positive for COVID-19

The White House has announced that press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for COVID-19. This diagnosis comes just days after President Donald Trump became hospitalized with coronavirus. The confirmation of McEnany’s results was made on Oct. 5, 2020.

McEnany is at least the 13th person who has contracted the virus either in the White House or in close connection to the reelection campaign.

According to the post that McEnany wrote, “After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms.”

Reports state that the White House Medical Unit does not believe that members of the press, producers, or reporters have been in close proximity to those infected. At this time the only people who have tested positive are

Bill Stepien – Trump’s campaign manager;

Ronna McDaniel – Republican National Committee Chairwoman;

Kellyanne Conway – Trump’s Advisor;

Chris Christie – former New Jersey Gov.;

Mike Lee – Republican Senator from Utah;

Thom Tillis – Republican Senator from North Carolina;

Ron Johnson – Republican Senator from Wisconsin;

And the President’s personal assistant Nick Luna.

After attending a White House event announcing Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, University of Notre Dame President John Jenkins has also tested positive for the virus.

According to the White House Correspondents Association, there have been at least three journalists who have been at the White House in recent weeks and have tested positive as well.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Source:

CNBC: Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for coronavirus

Featured and Inline Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Common License

Share this: Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

