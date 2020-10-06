Proud Boys Hate Group Overtaken by Gay Love on Social Media

The infamous hate group, Proud Boys, has been overtaken by gay men portraying their love for one another on social media. The idea came from the actor George Takei on Oct. 1, 2020. He tweeted that gay men should post themselves making out with their partners with the tagline #ProudBoys.

The move to steal Proud Boys’ thunder with gay men expressing love, transpired after President Trump failed to denounce white supremacy groups during the 2020 Presidential debate. He, instead, emboldened Proud Boys by commanding them to “stand back and stand by.”

Twitter was flooded with gay men who answered Takei’s call. The takeover included pictures of same-sex couples making out and professing their love to each other on social media. One smiling couple included two pictures on Twitter, one of him and his partner sharing a kiss on the cheek and the other photo of them looking dapper in suits. The caption read:

I heard y’all were looking for some #ProudBoys.

His post also included the emojis that represent the gay pride flag, rainbow, and hearts in multiple colors.

The Proud Boys was founded in 2016. They are known to affiliate with white supremacist groups and engage in political violence. The all-male organization is known to be strongly against Muslims and women. In an interview with NBC interview in 2017, the founder of Proud Boys, Gavin McInnes, said, “I’m not a fan of Islam. I think it’s fair to call me Islamophobic.”

The Proud Boys have been visible at recent high profile protests. In 2017, in Charlottesville, they were present at the rally that claimed the life of Heather Heyer who was plowed down by a white supremacist.

Takei shared that he and his partner have been married for 12 years and he was proud that the gay community heeded his call to reclaim their pride. He was pleased they overtook social media by spreading love over hate.

Written by Sheree Bynum

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

