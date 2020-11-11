Britney Spears Denied Court Order to Dismiss Father as Her Conservator

Britney Spears’ fans are split over a recent court order allowing her father to maintain conservatorship, according to Variety on November 11, 2020.

Co-conservatorship was granted to Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, and attorney Andrew Wallet in 2008 after experiencing a string of mental breakdowns. A conservator – an individual or organization- is appointed when a person cannot care for themselves or manage their finances.

Speculation of Spears’ mental health started in 2007 when she shocked the world with her bizarre behavior of shaving off all of her hair and repeatedly using an umbrella to hit a car.

In 2008, the fallen artist tested negative for illegal drugs after the London News of the World claimed she ingested a mixture of illicit drugs and vodka. A professor at the University of Florida, Paul L. Doering, stated Spears could not consume the alleged lethal mixture of drugs and alcohol.

While in the hospital, Dr. Phil, a television personality, visited Spears. He decided against airing an episode about the troubled artists’ situation at the time, citing it was “too intense.”

Just last year, Wallet partially stepped down from his role as co-conservator, citing health concerns. He claimed the conservatorship could be a life long order.

According to court filings, Jamie Spears argued he is credited for getting his daughter out of debt and in the black to the tune of $60 million. He claimed that Spears’ health is good because of his involvement, her career is alive, and she has a relationship with her children.

However, Spears, 38 years old, has tried to alter the court order. According to Spears’ lawyer, Samuel Ingham III, at a hearing, she stated she is afraid of her father and refuses to perform with the current order in place. Her mother, Lynne Spears, ex-wife of Jamie Spears, agrees that it is time to change the conservatorship order.

Although the court order was denied, the judge left the door open to consider future filings to remove her father as her conservator.

The pop stars fans started a campaign titled #FreeBritney. They believe the singer’s father is controlling her against her will.

In the Variety article’s comments section, one fan attributes the onset of her troubles to pairing up with ex-husband Kevin Federline — calling him a leech. Others think she should be grateful that her father stepped in and saved her estate. While one fan, Ron, offered up some encouragement by simply writing:

[Britney], Never give up.

Witten by Sheree Bynum

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

CBS News: Judge denies Britney Spears’ request to remove father as conservator; Caitlin O’Kane

ABC News: What Caused Britney’s Breakdown?

Variety: Britney Spears Loses Bid to Remove Father From Conservatorship, Refuses to Perform; Naman Ramachandran

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Dyllan’s Page – Creative Commons Page

Share this: Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

