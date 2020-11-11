Tom Heinsohn Boston Celtic Player and Coach Dies at 86 [Video]

Tom Heinsohn, Hall of Fame player and winner of 10 titles for the Boston Celtics, has died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. He was 86. Heinsohn was a six-time All-Star with the Celtics. In 1957 won Rookie of the years honors, but his teammates Bill Russell and Bob Cousy received most of the credit for their first NBA title.

After Retirement

After retiring as a player in 1965, he spent nine seasons as the Celtics head coach. Under Henisohn’s leadership, the Celtics won titles in 1974 and 1976, and he was named coach of the year in 1973. Once he retired from coaching, he became a Boston Celtic color commentator for 30 years. His No. 15 jersey was retired that following year.

This is a devastating loss. Tommy was the ultimate Celtic. For the past 18 years, our ownership group has relied hugely on Tommy’s advice and insights and have reveled in his hundreds of stories about Red Auerbach, Bill Russell, and how the Celtics became a dynasty. He will be remembered forever.

For the Celtics 17 championships, Heinsohn was the only person to have a connection to them all. Heinsohn was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a player in 1986 and was later recognized for his coaching career in 2015.

Celtic WEEI radio commentator Glenn Ordway’s life was touch deeply by Heinsohn. Ordway shared some feelings about his friend on the Merloni and Fauria show. Ordway says:

I can’t tell you how many conversations he and I have had about [the] family, about kids, about stuff like that, So to me, this is more than just losing a legend in this town. For me, it’s a friend who I spent a lot of time with over the years.

