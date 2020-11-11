Whitney Houston Newest Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee

Alicia Keys gave a heartfelt speech about Whitney Houston as she inducted her into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on Nov. 7, 2020. Houston passed away in 2012 at the age of 48 —she was one of the top-selling artists in music history. She earned countless other awards, including six Grammys, 22 American Music Awards, and an Emmy.

Her success exemplifies great courage or strength, which led her to achieve three diamond-certified albums. To accomplish that status, an artist has to sell at least ten million albums. The three albums that went diamond are “The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack,” “Whitney,” and “Whitney Houston.”

Her mother, Cissy Houston, and sister-in-law, Pat Houston, accepted the award on her behalf.

During the ceremony, her sister-in-law reminisced about their conversation in London. She told her that she wanted to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009.

Her mom said:

I’m so very, very proud that Whitney’s being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place virtually on HBO. Musicians are eligible to enter the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 25 years after the release of their first record.

The inductee class of 2020 included Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, T-Rex, and Ahmet Ertegun Award honoree Jon Landau and Irving Azoff.

